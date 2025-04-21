Poppa’s House season 1 episode 18 spoilers: The epic finale!

Next week on CBS, you are going to be seeing Poppa’s House season 1 episode 18 — so what more can we say about it now?

First and foremost, let’s just say that “Magic Shine Again” is the finale and by virtue of that, things are going to be epic. Don’t be surprised if there is at least some sort of cliffhanger … but what makes things a little more complicated is that there is no formal season 2 renewal yet. This is one of the only shows that network has (alongside The Equalizer) that is still in limbo, though we imagine that this is going to change before too long.

Now, let’s go ahead and get to the story, shall we? Below, you can see the full Poppa’s House season 1 episode 18 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come:

“Magic Shine Again” – Poppa prepares to reveal a big secret to Ivy. Meanwhile, Nina takes over Junior’s short film project, on the first season finale of the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, April 28 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The big secret could be with that ending / possible cliffhanger is about. After all, even if you are a comedy, it makes a certain amount of sense that you do something that keeps people talking for the months that you are off the air. Of course, generating some laughter is also important, but we’ve never been too worried about that when it comes to a show like this.

For those wondering, next week is not the finale for The Neighborhood — unlike Poppa’s House, it has more gas left in the tank.

