The Handmaid’s Tale series finale: Closure ahead for Moira?

When it comes to the upcoming The Handmaid’s Tale series finale on Hulu, we have noted that there are a few challenges at play.

After all, consider some of the following: How can you tow the line between giving closure here and then also setting up The Testaments at the same time? That is a hard thing to figure out, all things considered. Another thing you have to try to do, at least if you possibly can, is figure out a way to allow some characters to stand out amidst the larger picture of Gilead.

If there is at least one thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence here, it is that the story for Moira will have some sort of proper ending. Speaking on this subject to TVLine right now, here is some of what Samira Wiley had to say:

I feel very much so that this story has, at least Moira’s story, has been told in full. I do not feel that there is anything that has been left unsaid, anything that has been left undone, unexperienced, unlived. To be able to tell that full story from beginning to end, I feel like, was a gift to me and will be a gift to the viewers, as well.

In the end, this charts with some other comments Wiley has made about being “done” with the trauma associated with the show and wanting to move forward rather than be a major part of The Testaments. There may not be any more story left to tell when it comes to Moira! That has to be another thing that has to be considered.

Now, can we just hope that we get a nice ending here for June? Is that too much to ask for?

