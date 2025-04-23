Bachelor in Paradise 10 has new setting … and Hannah Brown?

We know that Bachelor in Paradise season 10 is poised to have a new showrunner and with that, apparently, come other changes.

First and foremost, let’s note that for the reality dating show is moving away from Mexico and the familiar resort it was at for so many years. According to a report from Deadline, you are going to see it moving forward shift things over to Costa Rica. Not only that, but Hannah Brown is going to be coming on board alongside Wells Adams in what is being called a “Champagne Lounge.” (Jesse Palmer is being there once more to host.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

While it is probably too early to tell exactly what some other changes will be for the show, we certainly do think that more are coming over the next several weeks. Just consider for a moment here the fact that you have Golden contestants heading down there alongside people from the regular version of the franchise, meaning that there could be separate groups and more “journeys” being had than ever before.

For the time being, we do welcome a lot of this stuff for a pretty simple reason: Paradise needed it. The old version of the show had grown stale, with a lot of the dates being rather mundane and the storylines tired. We do think the format itself is tough since once couples start to get serious, there is typically not all that much in the way of drama to be had. Somehow, someway, you have to manage a way to shake things up a little bit more. Hannah is certainly someone who will bring commentary and soundbites, which we think the show would love to have.

Related – See who ABC has named the next star of The Golden Bachelor

What do you think about Hannah Brown being involved in Bachelor in Paradise season 10?

Do you also like the new setting? be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







