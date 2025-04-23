The Golden Bachelor renewed; NFL alum Mel Owens set as lead

While there is a lot to be determined about the future of The Golden Bachelor at ABC, we do at least know the next lead: Mel Owens!

Today, the network confirmed that they are bringing the senior-dating show back for its second season, and they are bucking a longtime trend of casting someone previously associated with the franchise. (Gerry Turner is an exception, since there was no prior show to pull him from.) The casting of Owens feels more in line with the early seasons of the original Bachelor, where you had a lead that almost always had a noteworthy career.

So who is Mel Owens? The official description helps to lay that out:

“Born and raised in a close-knit Midwestern family in Detroit, Owens’ athleticism shone through from an early age. After graduating from the University of Michigan, he was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft by the L.A. Rams. Following his retirement from football, Owens transitioned into a career in law and moved to Orange County, California, dedicating himself to helping others, particularly those seeking justice for sports-related injuries. It was during this time that he met his first love, and together they had two sons. While life took an unexpected turn with the passing of his father and the end of his marriage, Owens channeled his energy into being the best father he could be, focusing on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams.

“Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship — sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future and growing stronger together as a couple. As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years.”

Just from reading that alone, it is clear that The Golden Bachelor wants a slightly different tone than what we saw the first season, one where grief was an especially major theme with widow Gerry. That then continued with Joan as The Golden Bachelorette.

There is no premiere date for Mel’s season yet, but we would expect to see it this fall.

What do you think about The Golden Bachelor having a lead in Mel Owens who is new to the franchise?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

