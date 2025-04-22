Is Daredevil: Born Again new tonight on Disney+, April 22?

Is Daredevil: Born Again new tonight on Disney+? Over the past several weeks, we’ve had a chance to see some great stories. Is that going to continue?

Well, let’s just kick things off here by sharing both the good and bad news all at once. First and foremost, the bad news: You are not going to be seeing the Charlie Cox series back with anything more tonight, even though that would have been nice. Last week did mark the huge finale, and now, we have to wait until next year to dive back into this world.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Now is there a lot that is known about the next season? Well, we do think the producers are understandably keeping a tight lid on some things, but we can at least note that you will see a lot more action, and there is certainly a chance for some other characters from the Netflix world to come back! You may also have a chance to see in here more of Frank a.k.a. the Punisher as well.

Speaking to TV Insider about the possibility of a return here, showrunner Dario Scardapane had the following to say:

“It’s a fantastic character. I love working with that character. We have a lot of fantastic characters. The Punisher isn’t done.”

Remember here, though, that in addition to a season 2, The Punisher is also going to appear in his own standalone special. That means that in general, there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to, and we certainly feel like this could be a great comeback to the world of Marvel in more of a traditional TV format.

Related – Learn more about the ending to Daredevil: Born Again season 1 right now

What are you the most excited to see right now when it comes to Daredevil: Born Again season 2?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







