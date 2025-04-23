Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 4/23/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we also going to be seeing both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with it?

Well, there are of course a handful of scoops that we are happy to share here, but let us begin by simply noting that there will be new installments of all three of the shows tonight! They will start in their typical timeslots and we tend to think that there will be a lot of great stuff from start to finish.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Now, do you want to hear a little more about these stories? Then just take a look at the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 19, “The Stories We Tell Ourselves” – 04/23/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Maggie and Goodwin’s friendship is tested as tensions rise during the nurses union’s negotiations with the hospital. Ripley and Archer treat a skateboarder struck by an emergency vehicle. Frost helps a young boy abandoned by his mother. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 19, “Permanent Damage” – 04/23/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide investigates an old house fire from 10 years back in which Kidd had responded. Carver and Violet search for a mystery medic who abandoned a victim. Novak looks for a roommate. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 19, “Name Image Likeness” – 04/23/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cook works her first CI during a vicious robbery-homicide case involving a star college athlete. TV-14

As for what is coming up on the other side here…

Well, let’s just go ahead and note that come April 30, you are going to have a hiatus — or, to be specific, the final one of the season. From there on out, you should see new episodes the rest of the way, and that includes what should be some epic finales.

Related – Who is going to leave Chicago Fire at the end of the season?

What are you the most eager to see moving into Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they air tonight?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







