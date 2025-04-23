Andor season 2 episode 4 air date: What is ahead on Disney+?

After the big premiere today on Disney+, is there something more we can say regarding Andor season 2 episode 4? Let’s just say that there is a lot to look forward to here.

Well, the first order of business that we really should go ahead and state here is simple: The streaming service has a specific plan for this show, one that may be a little bit exciting and frustrating at the same time. The first three episodes are going to be available today and moving forward, you will see three installments a week the rest of the way! This is a one-month run for a 12-episode season, one that is also going to give you a lot of closure and set the stage further for Rogue One, which has been out there for years.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what can we say about the remainder of Andor this season? Well, there is certainly a good bit of clarity that will be coming as to where the title character ends up, and there are going to be batches of episodes that contain time jumps, dangers, and a number of twists and turns. We know that this is one of the most successful Star Wars shows out there and by virtue of that alone, the bar is going to be set high the rest of the way. How could that not be the case?

Unfortunately, as of right now there are no specific details on season 2 episodes 4-6, but we do not think that you need a synopsis in order to be enticed to watch. All things considered, why would you need that?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Andor now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Andor season 2 episode 4 when it arrives on Disney+?

Do you think there is any way that the series ends up living up to the hype? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







