Andor season 2: Creator talks final season, moving forward

We know that in just a matter of days, the Andor season 2 premiere is going to be coming to Disney+ — are you ready for it?

Well, on the surface, let’s just say that this chapter has to be emotional. How in the world can it not be? This is a show that has taken Cassian on quite a journey and by the time it is over, we will be more or less back to how everything first began: The events of Rogue One. The first season was among one of the most-beloved entries in the history of franchise and with that in mind, the bar is sky-high moving forward.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the season 2 premiere, star Gabriel Luna noted just how special being Cassian was to him:

Being in this universe and belonging to this family and being part of a project that people care so much about, it’s something very special … I can’t compare this to any other experience in my life — it’s been 10 years of being blessed of working in something that matters to people.

Meanwhile, creator Tony Gilroy indicated that even though he may be ready to move forward, at the same time he is beyond proud of what was produced through his time with the Andor character:

I don’t think it’s a stretch at all to say this is the most important thing I’ll ever have a chance to work on. It’s a major chunk of my life. We made eight movies in five years, that’s what we did really. That’s how we think of it.

We do think that there is going to be a lot of closure here and moving forward, we do hope that Disney and Star Wars continue to make more shows like this, ones that dig a little deeper than the standard popcorn fare.

What do you most want to see moving into Andor season 2 when the show does premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

