Andor season 2 trailer, new details revealed by Disney+

Are you eager to see the arrival of Andor season 2 on Disney+ next month? We honestly can’t wait for the show to return, and for so many reasons!

First and foremost, here is your reminder that the Rogue One prequel is going to be diving head-first into its final season soon. There is a lot of ground of Cassian’s life that is going to be covered here (think years!), and much of the story could be all about the formation of the rebellion.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the newly-released season 2 trailer that is packed full of all sorts of drama. Meanwhile, the synopsis below sets the stage:

The second season takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction: The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

In the end, we do tend to think that the most exciting thing about this season is tied simply to how great the first season was. Who would’ve expected what was, by far, the most well-crafted and put together show within the Star Wars universe? By virtue of all this, of course the bar is set even higher now for what could be coming up down the line.

What do you most want to see on Andor season 2 when the show returns?

