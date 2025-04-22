The Neighborhood spin-off not happening at CBS

Even though we have yet to see the backdoor pilot for The Neighborhood spin-off focusing on Malcolm and Marty, we still have bad news.

According to a report from TVLine, the sitcom will not be moving forward. However, the backdoor pilot is still going to air at the end of season 7 — and it almost has to, given that it is the finale. We tend to imagine that some ideas here could be mixed in to the eighth and final season of the original.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what would the story of the spin-off have been? Well, the synopsis below helps to indicate that to a certain degree:

“Welcome to Venice” – The Butlers and Johnsons help Malcolm start a new chapter in a new city that, while just across town, is worlds away from the neighborhood, on part two of the hour-long seventh season finale of the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 5 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do tend to think here that the reason for the spin-off not moving forward is tied largely to a lack of real estate when it comes to the upcoming schedule. Remember that CBS currently has just two hours of comedy programming on their schedule and already, we know that Ghosts, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and then the original The Neighborhood are all coming back. That basically meant that just one half-hour spot was available, and the network is going to be looking elsewhere in order to fill that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Neighborhood now, including what else is coming

Are you sad that The Neighborhood spin-off is not going to happy, or are you just happy that we have a season 8?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of further updates as we move forward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







