The Neighborhood season 7 episode 18 spoilers: A prison visit

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Neighborhood season 7 episode 18 — so what is ahead here?

First and foremost, let’s begin here by simply noting that we are pretty darn close to the endgame. There are only three more episodes to come, and we do believe that there will be a great deal of stuff crammed into them. For this particular story, you are going to see a multitude of great guest stars and beyond just that, a chance to see Gemma and Dave visit Lamar in prison.

Below, you can check out the full The Neighborhood season 7 episode 18 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Welcome to the Yippedy-Dip” – The Butlers visit a nostalgic, rundown restaurant from Calvin’s childhood and encounter its owner, Jasper (Garrett Morris). Meanwhile, Dave, Gemma, and Dave’s mother, Paula (Marilu Henner), pay a visit to Lamar (Kevin Pollack) in prison, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 28 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We are happy that through at least the remainder of the season, you can just enjoy the series simply for the comedy and not worry about anything else. The show has already been renewed for an eighth and final season; with that, the only thing that you can be questioning is whether or not the reported spin-off happens. That is a story that will be set up further closer to the end of the season, so we are going to have a chance to talk further about that before too long.

What are you most eager to see moving into The Neighborhood season 7 episode 18?

Do you think that there are any big revelations that come out of the prison visit? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more insight.

