The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5: The Moira, June decision

We knew entering The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5 that there was a chance for some hugely significant moments. So, what did we get throughout here?

Well, June, Moira, and Luke managed to put some of their plan in action, but let’s just say that not everything went as they would have hoped. While they reunited with Janine, she does not want to leave without the others. Meanwhile, Luke was attacked and both June and Moira had to escape by hiding within Commander Lawrence’s trunk. He may find himself more eager to help at this point and with one simple reason in mind: He overheard that the other Commanders do not want New Bethlehem to be a thing long-term. They view this as more of a trick to get people back before eventually dismantling it.

Speaking to TV Insider, Samira Wiley (who plays Moira) indicated that her character simply has to trust in June that their devised plan is, at least for the time being, is going to actually work:

There’s no other choice, and this is what June does all the time is she doesn’t give you a choice. Even the fact that she’s there! This is — you’re in this garage, the alarm is going off, the gates are about to close. There’s no understanding on Moira’s part that anyone with the title of commander could even be in the same sentence as someone you can trust, but there is literally no other option for her than to climb inside a trunk.

Ultimately, we do not think that Lawrence wants to see either of them hurt — but trusting him fully is an entirely different story. We do tend to think that he will always do what is best for him first.

