NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 17: Sandman’s identity revealed

We knew entering NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 17 that there was a good chance we would learn the truth about Sandman. As it turns out, the reveal was far more chilling than we ever saw coming.

As it turns out, the sniper who was responsible for causing so much havoc for a bunch of the season was none other than Luke Fletcher, the counselor who helped run the support group. He claimed that he cared about all of the people in his group; yet, he also had a deluded sense of justice and was operating with a high level of pain. That trauma was something that even Gibbs could understand. Yet, Luke was still responsible for killing people, even if he tried to claim that it was all retaliation for being taken off the post.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

The big Sandman reveal does serve as an interesting justification as to why Gibbs did not trust therapists to a certain extent on the original show — Luke had emotionally manipulated him for a rather long time. We also got a good bit of justification for one of Gibbs’ rules: Never go anywhere without a knife. This was how Gibbs was able to get an upper hand on Luke despite being held at gunpoint.

We have to say here that overall, this storyline was everything that we had hoped for and then some: A satisfying bit of closure that answered some questions, but also didn’t drown everything out amidst some sort of super-long supervillain monologue. Sometimes, you have to act before you can really put the pieces of everything together, and that is what we think we got here when it comes to Luke.

Related – Learn more now entering the next NCIS: Origins episode — what can you expect?

What did you think about the events of NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 17?

Was this a satisfying reveal regarding the Sandman arc? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







