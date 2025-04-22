The Last of Us season 2 episode 3: The future for Ellie, Dina

As we look towards The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 on HBO this weekend, it is clear we are looking at a totally different show. How can it not be given the death of Joel? Even if this was a moment that a lot of longtime fans of the games were prepared for, that does not make it easy for them now. That is to go along with everyone who just bore witness to it and was unspoiled going into the show.

Were there some changes to elements of the scene? Sure, just as there changes to the video-game adaptation in general. That is pretty normal with this sort of work. What matters for the show now is just where things go and beyond that, how relationships are tested. You will certainly see quite a bit of that when it comes to Ellie and Dina.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the road ahead here, Bella Ramsey noted that Dina’s relationship with Joel prior to his passing could be a source of at least some tension:

“They’ve become trauma bonded, in a way, but there’s also an element of resentment. I think there was some real jealousy. Dina got to be with him, Dina got to spend that last day with him, and there’s a lot of guilt and regret on Ellie’s part. That was just a little thing that I was laced into, what I took afterwards, especially when they speak about it for the first time.”

Of course, we do hope that within the next few episodes, it also becomes clear why there was tension with Joel and Ellie in the first place. Did she know about the hospital, or just that he was hiding something?

