Is The Voice new tonight on NBC, April 21, 2025?

Is The Voice new tonight on NBC? We obviously want nothing more than to have the singing show enter the next phase.

So, is that about to happen? Let’s just get the bad news out of the way here: Not so much. There is an episode on the air, but it is a glorified clip show with some moments that bring you effectively to where things stand at this point. We’re a little frustrated about this, mostly because we have seen so many repeats on the show already. Why did we need another one at this point? It feels like a legitimately good question.

Personally, we tend to think that the best thing about The Voice here is the potential it gives for talent to get out there in the mainstream. Why not allow for more opportunities to make this happen? The main reason why the singing-show does not have more episodes is a simply a matter of budget and schedules, as there are only so many that are made across a given season. It is easier to film episodes like the Battles, Knockouts, and even Auditions, given that you can get a lot of footage for multiple episodes in a relatively short amount of time. That is harder for the latter parts of the season.

Now if we were a network executive here, let’s just go ahead and say what we would do. First and foremost, it begins with doing more live shows and actually taking more of a financial risk. We tend to think the most important thing with this show and trying to get a legitimate star out there to build your brand, and giving them more opportunities to shine on live TV is a great way to do that. The current format just isn’t working.

What do you want to see when The Voice enters the Playoffs officially?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

