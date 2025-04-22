Extracted season 1 finale: Who won? Jake, Haley, more face off

We know that entering the Extracted season 1 finale tonight on Fox, there was one big question we had to wonder: Who won? How would the show itself conclude?

Let’s start things off here by setting the table for a moment. Haley, Meagan, Woody, and Jake all entered the final episode still in the running — but we already know that they cannot do anything alone. They are dependent in part on their loved ones back at HQ for assistance, and that has been the case for the entirety of the season. It has allowed the show to stand out a little bit, and what adds to the intrigue of the finale is just not knowing how things would wrap up. That is the beauty of any new reality competition show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

When the finale started, we of course entered it with a ton of uncertainty. Yet, all four of the remaining contestants did make it to the epic final trial, one that would require them to complete a series of challenges — and also decode a five-letter message chosen by their loved ones. This is where the final four would become the final two, and decoding the message was key. This was a guessing game like no other! Unfortunately, some of them had a really tough time figuring it out.

Luckily, Jake was able to figure this out, though it took a while for him to get Brody. He and Haley ended up making it to the final two. The two had a pretty intense face-off and yet, Haley was the winner! Kudos to her, given that she started the finale in a really rough position — her family even debated removing her! Yet, that did not happen and she can now claim the title.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Extracted now — is a season 2 going to happen?

What did you think about the events of the Extracted season 1 finale on Fox?

Who were you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







