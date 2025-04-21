Extracted season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the big finale tonight at Fox, is there going to be an Extracted season 2 down the line? Can you have some hope for it?

There are a few different variables that are worth looking at right now … but where should we start off here? Well, there is still a chance the show comes back! The ratings are not exactly stellar, but they are at least solid compared to some other Fox programs. Hopefully, the show also comes in at a price tag that makes a little bit more of it feasible. It has managed to do this well without a lot of marketing, either — we do tend to think that there are some reality competition fans unaware that it even exists at this point.

Now, if we are lucky, we are hoping that there will be a chance to see a renewal revealed at some point within the next few weeks. That would at least be able to allow everyone involved to be confident about the future. However, this is where we should note that unscripted shows often operate under a separate renewal timeline that a lot of their scripted counterparts. Typically, the latter has their fate secured by upfronts; there’s a chance that it may not be the case here.

Given the limited amount of time that Fox has in terms of airtime this fall (thanks in part to baseball), we do not think that an Extracted season 2 will air until early 2025. A little bit of patience will be required here, but we hope that in the interim, that will allow the producers to sit back and think about what worked the best for the first season. That can be a springboard to whatever it is that they want to do from here.

