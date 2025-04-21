The Amazing Race 37 episode 8 video: The library challenge

In just two days, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Amazing Race 37 episode 8 over at CBS. So what more can we say?

Well, first and foremost here, we can start by saying that for the next installment, you are once again going to see Bulgaria as a primary setting. That is exciting given that it has never been featured on the show before, so that opens up the possibility for us to see all sorts of unique challenges — including some that could stop the remaining teams in their tracks.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new sneak preview for this upcoming episode that shows two teams (in Jonathan & Ana alongside Alyssa & Josiah) at a library, where the latter are really struggling to complete a task. The latter suggests that the two teams work together, but we don’t have full verification at this point that Jonathan & Ana are eager to do that. We’ve seen them prove to be among the most competitive team all season long, but that can manifest in good or bad ways.

Entering this episode, the biggest question we have ultimately is tied to Carson & Jack. After all, these two narrowly escaped elimination on this past episode, and unless there is some sort of grand equalizer coming, they may be kicking off episode 8 far behind everyone else. This means that they may need to run a near-perfect leg and beyond just that, hope that someone else makes a number of mistakes along the way. Luckily, this is a show where that often does happen for a number of different reasons.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering this next The Amazing Race episode now

What are you most excited to see moving into The Amazing Race 37 episode 8?

Who are you pulling for at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







