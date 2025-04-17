The Amazing Race 37 episode 8 preview: Another Express Pass?

If there is one thing we can say leading up to The Amazing Race 37 episode 8 on CBS next week, it is simply this: We hope the show remains as unpredictable as what we saw tonight.

Do we still feel bad for Nick & Mike? Absolutely, mostly because these haystack challenges are much about luck as they are almost anything. Yet, seeing Carson & Jack somehow survive was great drama, especially since they could easily get back into the competition at this point after being early favorites. One thing that could certainly help them is if they are able to get the next Express Pass, which is going to be a part of the next leg in Bulgaria.

If you are eager to learn more about what is ahead here, go ahead and check out the full The Amazing Race 37 episode 8 synopsis:

“We’re Letting Race Brain Win” – Teams continue traveling through Bulgaria where the Express Pass is up for grabs, and one team makes a critical mistake that could jeopardize their race, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 23 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The promo that we saw tonight unfortunately did not include some cavalcade of further details regarding what is ahead, save for that the competition could be as intense as ever … though that almost feels like a given at this point. This could actually be one of the more even races that we’ve seen on the show in a while. Carson & Jack had a huge weakness exposed this week in navigation; meanwhile, we’ve seen Jonathan & Ana struggle mightily with teamwork and keeping a positive attitude when the going gets tough. Some other teams have struggled at times with questioning choices regarding Detours, and Han & Holden had a hard time even driving back in Sofia! It feels like almost anything could happen.

