The Amazing Race 37 episode 7: The comeback of the season

If there is one thing that The Amazing Race 37 episode 7 reminded us of overall, it is this: Avoid hay at all costs. Do you remember those challenges from the past about unrolling haybales? One of the Detour choices was a variation on that, and it doomed a team much in the way that these sort of tasks have done before.

Honestly, it is really hard to blame Nick & Mike for failing to ever complete the task, to the point where Phil Keoghan had to turn up in-person to eliminate them. The needle in a haystack analogy exists for a reason, and there is a certain amount of luck here mixed with acute observational skills. There was also some bad luck that came in here with them being hit by the Double U-Turn as well. The teams who used it were in such a rush that they did not consider Carson & Jack a possibility. If they had been hit with that almost right away and everyone was aware that they were still out there racing, you could argue that there was no need for anyone else to be U-Turned at all.

Unfortunately, Nick & Mike did get hit with a U-Turn and despite doing their best to avoid the Bulgarian hay disaster, they were stuck trying it and losing their spot in the race along the way. We do appreciate the producers pointing out where the object of their desire was actually located — and yes, it was mere feet from them. We hope that a producer or someone showed them off-camera once they were sent home, mostly for the sake of their own sanity.

As for the comeback…

Did Carson & Jack get lucky by not getting U-Turned? Sure, but they also kept fighting despite being lost four hours leading up to the Detour itself. They kept a positive attitude and were able to avoid elimination in what has to be one of the most stunning comeback in a really long time. They best move they made was jumping ship from the hay Detour the moment they realized that they, like Nick & Mike, could also be stuck there for hours.

