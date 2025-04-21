The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 8: Cobb’s chaos

We go into The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 8 on HBO knowing that the end is almost here. Only two episodes are left!

By virtue of this, it feels almost like a sure thing to say at this point that there is going to be perhaps more chaos than ever for Eli and his kids; the preview that we saw last night is further proof of that.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the first-look promo that features a number of different things all across the board. One of the biggest takeaways we have above all else, though, is tied to Michael Rooker’s character of Cobb. What in the world is he about to do? We see him with a gun, and we certainly know that this guy is unhinged and may be out to ruin Lori’s life even more than he already has.

While all of this is going on, we do think that there are a few other things transpiring. Both Lori and Eli each seem to be having some sort of regrets about the present state of their relationship; yet, for Lori alone we do think that there is a pretty big problem that she is facing. Just remember that the kids don’t want her around their dad and for however long that is the case, it is hard to imagine there being any sort of forward momentum here.

Given that there are only two episodes still to come until the series is done, 100% we anticipate that a lot has to transpire. Some of it may be serious; however, at the same time you also have Baby Billy continuing to try and make Teenjus happen.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 8 when it airs?

