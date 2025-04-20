Deal or No Deal Island season 3 renewal: An April 2025 update

With us getting closer to the end of April, is some formal news on a Deal or No Deal Island season 3 renewal on the horizon? Of course, there is so much that you could be excited about at this point!

So, where should we start things off here? Well, for starters, nothing has been formally announced at NBC. Is there hope that we will see more? Sure, as a lot of people involved have expressed interest in keeping it going. We do not know how you make it more dramatic than what happened at the end of season 2 in terms of total winnings, but we are eager to see that figured out.

For the time being, let’s just say that we anticipate some news on this one way or another over the next few weeks, hopefully before NBC’s upfront presentation. Deal or No Deal Island is still likely to be a midseason show if it comes back, so we do not think that this is going to change.

Perhaps the biggest thing we are curious to consider here is simply this: Who would be a part of a season 3 cast? One thing the network has done is ensure that each season has its fair share of familiar faces on board, mostly because that is a way to draw in additional viewers. That’s smart since this was otherwise an unproven brand. We don’t think that season 3 would be full of reality stars in general, though; odds are, you would continue to see the same mixture of people you saw the first two times.

Is this a perfect reality competition show? No, and in some ways it is totally ridiculous and luck-based. Still, we have a great time watching it and hope to see more before too long.

