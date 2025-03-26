Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale: How much did David win?

We knew entering the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale is going to be absolute chaos from start to finish. David was the winner, but how much did he actually win at the end of the day?

First and foremost, we gotta say that this may be the most insane game in the history of reality television. The Australian Survivor champ repeatedly said “no deal” to a lot of huge offers, even when it felt almost obvious that he should take them. In the end, he rode this thing out until there are only two cases left … and he got an offer of $5,800,000. That was enough for him to take the deal, and he could not pass this up.

With almost $6 million from this show, the “Golden God” becomes the winningest contestant in network TV history, and he did all of this without having to do most of what he did on Australian Survivor. We know that there has been commentary for a good while now all about the winnings on reality TV technically going down due to inflation, but this is different. We are talking about true generational wealth for someone who does not have to ever work another day in his life if he really doesn’t want to. Everything can change radically because of this, and it made for a thrilling finale.

Now if there is one more question left that we do have to think about, it is simply this: How does the show ever top this? Is there any way in which they really could? That is most likely the only risk that comes with trying to bring back the show for another season — it may have peaked with what David ultimately did here.

