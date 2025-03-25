Deal or No Deal Island season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

In the wake of the big finale tonight on NBC, what are the chances that a Deal or No Deal Island season 3 happens? Or, have we reached the end of the road for the series now?

Well, if there is a suitable place to start off here, it is with the following: Nothing has been decided on the future of the reality competition show. We know that the network has really pushed to try and make this show successful, whether it be social-media promotion or making sure that there are some high-profile contestants every season. In season 1, you had Boston Rob Mariano. Meanwhile, in season 2 you had both Parvati Shallow and Dr. Will Kirby. (Sure, we know that you can throw David Genat in here if you want, but we tend to think only a tiny percentage of average viewers know the Australian Survivor champion.)

For the time being, let’s just say that we are hopeful, mostly because NBC could benefit from having it stick around. We know that the live ratings are not setting the world on fire, but that does not include any streams or viewings after the fact. We do think that a Deal or No Deal Island season 3 would continue much of what the first two seasons did so well, whether it be casting a mix of familiar faces / newbies or delivering crazy challenges and Deal or No Deal games.

In the end, we are just hopeful that a decision will be made here by the end of the spring; if that happens, we will at least have something more to look forward to! A great time to start season 3 again would be in January, mostly because it would air again (mostly) between seasons of Survivor. Shortly after the renewal, could there be some sort of announcement related to the cast?

