The Wheel of Time season 4 premiere date, if renewed

We recognize that at the time of this writing, we are still waiting to see of The Wheel of Time season 4 gets a formal renewal or not. Are we trying to be optimistic? Sure, but we also realize that this is an expensive show and in general, it is not getting all that much when it comes to mainstream buzz.

For the sake of this article, the question we actually want to pose is pretty simple: Provided that a renewal does happen, when could it be back? Let’s just say that we hope you are pretty darn patient at present…

Ultimately, one of the things that has slightly benefited the past two seasons of the fantasy epic is that their fates were decided far in advance, and that at least made it so that the producers could think far ahead. That was not possible this season and because The Wheel of Time has still not been renewed, there is a good chance that we could be waiting for at least a couple of years to see it back.

For now, our expectation is that if we get more, it will come around in the first half of 2027. Remember that this series takes a long time to film and beyond that, a good while in post-production due to all the visual effects. We will be fine to wait, mostly because our larger concern at this point is simply that the series may not come back at all. This is why spreading the word about it is really darn important! You also have to remember that there have been at least some changes at the top level of Amazon MGM Studios over the past year; with that, priorities could be shifting and that’s a concern here, as well.

Provided that The Wheel of Time gets renewed, when do you think it could premiere?

