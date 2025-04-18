The Wheel of Time season 4: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 3 finale on Prime Video, is there a chance that The Wheel of Time season 4 is going to happen? Or, have we reached the end of the road?

Well, of course there is a lot of great conversations to have at this point, but we should start off here by noting that nothing has been determined. Is that a shame? Absolutely, especially when you consider the simple fact that there are so many stories to tell in the world of the Robert Jordan source material. The other crummy thing right now is rather simple: This is a series that takes a long time to make. Even if it is renewed tomorrow, a season 4 would be a couple of years away.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Rafe Judkins indicated that he has had conversations about the future, but nothing has been decided yet:

That is the same thing that I’ve been sort of asking Amazon — what is the end game for the show? I really want to deliver this full series, so how do we best do that? I think one reason we went with Amazon, because we had options of who was going to buy the series when we first went out with it, is that Amazon felt like a place where they do want to invest in shows for the long term. There are not a lot of places doing that anymore. For Wheel of Time, it’s really important for us to be somewhere that does want to invest in shows for the long term and not just for the splash and leave. So I am hopeful that we will get to finish this story. I think it’s a story that in many ways is important because of its length, and because it gets better as it goes.

The books get better as they go and the show is getting better as it goes. I think we can continue that arc if we’re allowed to continue. But it is different [now]. Television’s moving in a direction where things just come in, splash and leave. But the history of television is that its strength is longform storytelling; that you stick with it and you love these characters and you follow them through 60 to 100 hours. That’s where television has its strength. That’s where it’s better than movies, at telling those kinds of stories. So I’m hopeful for our industry that shows like Wheel of Time do get to tell the whole story. I think it’s important for television. It’s what we do best, and so we should be finishing these stories.

If you do want to see a season 4 happen for The Wheel of Time, the biggest thing that we can suggest is that you watch the whole third season, and then tell your friends to do the same!

