The Last of Us season 2 episode 2: Abby’s big story?

As we look a little bit towards The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 on HBO, is there something more you can expect?

Well, one of the things that the series has already done a good job at is showing that Kaitlyn Dever is going to be around almost throughout as Abby. This is a character who is fiercely important from the source material, and we do recognize already some of her motives on the show. She clearly wants Joel dead; not only that, but she wants to ensure that there is no mercy along the way. Exactly why she hates Pedro Pascal’s character is still to be revealed, but we do think more breadcrumbs could be coming.

What we can at least say entering tonight’s episode 2 is that you are 100% going to be seeing more of her. There are already some promotional images out there for the episode suggesting such and by virtue of that, of course we are eager to learn if she actually finds her way fully into Jackson. We know that she and her group are inching close to that already…

Now if there is a way that Abby can successfully come into that group, it may actually be by pure happenstance. Let’s just put it like this for a moment: Jackson could be dealing with a separate crisis after the sparkler incident at the end of the premiere. They may be preoccupied trying to deal with that and as a result, would they really have the same patrols that they typically do? There are at least some worthy questions to wonder about that.

Given that this season of The Last of Us is only seven episodes, the show has to move quickly. With that in mind, won’t it with Abby? That feels like a sure thing.

