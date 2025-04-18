The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 run time, more expectations

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 is coming to HBO this weekend; with that, what can we say?

Well, for starters, it is still worth noting that the video-game adaptation is about as secretive as any show that they have ever had. There is no formal synopsis out there for this episode, which could end up being called “Through the Valley.” HBO’s schedule, meanwhile, suggests that the story will run for at most, an hour. (Odds are, it will be a minute or two shorter than this once you factor in credits.)

As for what the story may be for the next chapter, a lot of it could be based on the desperation that starts to course through Jackson. While the town was able to find itself in a spot of relative safety for years, it looks like some complacency at the New Year’s Eve party is going to lead to a certain mushroom being in bloom … and that could mean that the cordyceps outbreak could spread quickly through the communication. That is one potential problem facing Joel and Ellie; meanwhile, the other is the complete unknown from Abby and her group. As of right now, we know that they are outside the town’s walls, and we tend to think that they will be turning up sooner rather than later.

Remember that this season of The Last of Us is shorter, and is only going to run for seven episodes in total. This effectively means that everything story-wise is going to move rather fast, even though it will not cover in totality the entirety of the season. A third chapter is in fact coming.

