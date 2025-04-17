The Last of Us season 2 video: Isabela Merced on playing Dina

We know that there are a number of new additions for The Last of Us season 2 but based on what we’ve seen so far, Isabela Merced tops the list. How can she not? She did a tremendous job as Dina through the premiere, bringing some humor to the world. Obviously, her relationship with Ellie is important to the story, but it is rather nice to see that she has a dynamic of her own with Joel.

Based on what we’ve heard Merced say about the part over the past few months, we know that she wanted to get it right. Now, a new video from HBO and Max brings you further into her process.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video featurette where Merced indicates that she caught on to who Dina is pretty quickly. After all, she indicated that a lot of her character’s humor is similar to the humor co-showrunner Craig Mazin has. We do think that it is important to have a little bit of lightness in this world, especially when it comes to a nice contrast to a lot of the despair in this world.

Unfortunately, we do not think that super happy times are coming for the likes of Dina, Joel, and Ellie. While there was a romantic Dina – Ellie scene at the dance, unfortunately it seems like Jackson is about to be overwhelmed with cordyceps based on the concluding minutes of the premiere. That is without even thinking about what else could be happening with Abby and her group arriving to the town — and all of the danger that of course goes along with that.

