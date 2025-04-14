The Last of Us season 2 premiere: Show EP explains time jump

We have now had a chance to immerse fully in The Last of Us season 2 premiere on HBO, and of course there were a lot of big moments! With that being said, we also saw something a little unique when it comes to a time jump.

In particular, what we saw in the episode was a chance to spend a little more time with Joel, Ellie, and Dina in Jackson prior to some of the events of the game. Why do that if you are the producers? Well, some of that may be due to expanding the story a little bit for a different medium.

Speaking on this subject more to TVLine, here is some of what co-showrunner Craig Mazin had to say:

“Anything that you see in that episode that you didn’t see in the game is original to the show, and it was just part of the adaptive process that Neil [Druckmann, co-showrunner] and I go through where we’re looking for things to do … Some of the things were maybe things that you did in the game that we transformed a little bit. Another example: Ellie learning to shoot with Tommy,” which unfolds differently during gameplay.

“That’s part of the fun of adapting a game like that, is that you have so much great material … Now the question is how to best portray it in this medium.”

Of course, there are going to be some other instances where this may happen. Do we tend to think that there are going to be big changes from the source material? Probably not, especially since Druckmann himself was such a big part of that. However, at the same time additions are possible for fleshing out the story of where a lot of these characters are — especially since this story may be stretched into multiple seasons.

