Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, April 21, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight at CBS, and what more could be also said regarding the NCIS: Origins prequel? There is a lot to look forward to … but tonight?

Well, let’s just start off here first and foremost here by noting that there are going to be new installments starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time! There is a lot of good stuff spread across the two hours and we get closer and closer to the end of the story, we also tend to think that the drama is going to escalate. We can especially say that with the Origins story, we are going to have a chance to see the continuation of the Sandman arc.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead across these episodes, just take a look at the two synopses below…

NCIS season 22 episode 18, “After the Storm” – When a trio of combat vets are found murdered in a D.C. motel room, NCIS tracks down a suspect who refuses to talk to anyone but Sam Hanna (LL COOL J), on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 17, “Darlin’, Don’t Refrain” – After the shocking developments in the Sandman case, the team works with the FBI to investigate further. While Wheeler struggles to hold onto his job, his family reaches a crisis point, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, April 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we do tend to think that there’s going to be a lot of fun stuff — and maybe even a cliffhanger or two!

Related – Be sure to get a sneak peek entering the next NCIS episode

What do you want to see moving into tonight’s NCIS episode, let alone the prequel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







