NCIS season 22 episode 18 sneak peek: Jimmy, Sam do karaoke?

Monday night is set to bring NCIS season 22 episode 18 to CBS, and we could be seeing some really fun stuff from start to finish.

After all, let’s just start things off here by noting that a big part of “After the Storm” is going to be an appearance from LL Cool J as Sam Hanna. It is a treat for all longtime NCIS: Los Angeles fans, and there is a significant case-related reason for him to be back around the DC field office. Of course, the most surprising thing to us is seeing him wander around in a suit of all things. That is hardly his typical attire.

If you head over to the official NCIS YouTube page, you can see a sneak preview for what is to come that actually features something a bit more lighthearted within. After all, in this you learn that Sam and Jimmy Palmer apparently have a longstanding karaoke appointment, one that also includes the latter’s daughter Victoria. Apparently Sam is quite the singer and in a hilarious turn of fate, it is actually Palmer who is the rapper as opposed to a character played by one of the most important rappers in history.

We would love for there to be some sort of further reference to the rest of the NCIS: LA cast during the episode, but how much time will there be for that? By and large, we do tend to think that the main priority is going to be the task at hand. Someone is going to be present who only wants to speak with Sam. What’s the reason for that? It remains to be seen.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering NCIS season 22 episode 18 when it arrives?

