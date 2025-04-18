NCIS season 22 episode 18 spoilers: ‘After the Storm’ details

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive into NCIS season 22 episode 18 — and of course, we’ve got a big guest star!

If you saw the preview that aired earlier this week for this story, then you may be rather familiar already with the fact that LL Cool J is going to be appearing here as Sam Hanna. We absolutely think that it’s going to be great to see the former NCIS: Los Angeles star back in this role, especially since we last saw him in Hawaii and he’s really been traveling around a lot when it comes to field offices as of late.

So what is the character doing now in Washington DC? Well to get more insight on that, just go ahead and check out the NCIS season 22 episode 18 synopsis below:

“After the Storm” – When a trio of combat vets are found murdered in a D.C. motel room, NCIS tracks down a suspect who refuses to talk to anyone but Sam Hanna (LL COOL J), on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So why is this the case? Well, we do tend to think that this has a little bit of something to do with Sam’s history. He has to be tied to that suspect in some way, right? Maybe Sam will be able to help him, but the idea of requesting someone who resides in the other side of the country is pretty darn crazy.

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

