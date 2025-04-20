Criminal Record season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now very much into April 2025, is there something more that can be said about Criminal Record season 2 over at Apple TV+?

Well, there are a number of different things well worth noting, but let’s start things off here with a reminder that the series is coming back for some other episodes. We know that there’s going to be a powerful, topical story moving forward, but one that is going to bring with it a lot of character development. It is hard to imagine June and Daniel working together long-term, but they may need to here and there. This is the nature of the story in general!

If you have not seen the official logline for what is ahead, all you have to do is look below:

“In Season 2, June Lenker is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protestors … The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. It seems as if her best hope is Daniel Hegarty, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs but to get his help she will have to accept a dangerous bargain.”

In general, we do tend to think that there is a lot of good drama around every corner, and we have to be prepared to see that happen.

So, when will we actually see it?

Well, Criminal Record was not mentioned in a recent sizzle reel at Apple TV+ and because of that, we do think we will be waiting until the fall to see it. An announcement could come this summer.

