Criminal Record season 2 premiere date: January 2025 update

With us now very-much deep into January 2025, is more news on a Criminal Record season 2 coming in the near future?

There are reasons that we at least start to actively think about this more, and it really begins with the following: The fact that the Cush Jumbo – Peter Capaldi series actually was renewed some time ago! We do think that should be causing some people to wonder more and more about what is ahead for Daniel and June and in theory, more insight is probably coming up before too long.

Does that mean a premiere date is imminent? Hardly. As great as it would be to learn a little more info soon, the reality here remains that we are probably still a good ways out and it could be months before we learn a whole lot more.

So what will season 2 of the series be about?

Well, if you have not seen the official synopsis for it yet, just take a look below — we tend to think it does a solid job setting the table:

“In Season 2, June Lenker is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protestors … The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. It seems as if her best hope is Daniel Hegarty, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs but to get his help she will have to accept a dangerous bargain.”

Basically, we are going to see a pretty different story than what we had the first go-around, and what makes it complicated is that June now knows many of Daniel’s warts. How do you even begin to trust him?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

