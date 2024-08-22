Criminal Record renewed for season 2 over at Apple TV+

For those of you who wanted more Criminal Record with Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi, we have good news today.

According to a report from Deadline, the police thriller is being officially brought back for another batch of episodes. The first season was somewhat under-the-radar over on Apple TV+ and yet clearly, it performed well enough that there was a reason to bring it back.

So what will the story be this time around? Well, here is at least some of what the aforementioned website notes:

June Lenker is set as the senior officer on the scene when far-right counter-protesters attack a political rally. The clash leaves a young man dead, which consumes June with guilt and drives her to bring the unknown killer to justice … June’s best hope in finding the killer is Daniel Hegarty, who is now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs, but to get his help, she will have to accept a dangerous bargain.

This certainly feels like it has some elements from Criminal Record season 1, while at the same time establishing itself as a new story. Meanwhile, it continues to touch on hot-button topics that are complicated and rooted in corruption.

Also, at this point it feels like one of the last things that June would want to do is work with Daniel, but is she left with much of a choice? We know that for her, the pursuit of justice is going to be the most important thing and she will likely navigate forward with that as top priority.

What do you think about Criminal Record being renewed for a season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

