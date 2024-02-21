Criminal Record season 1 finale: Was Errol Mathis released?

The Criminal Record season 1 finale arrived tonight on Apple TV+, and let’s just say that when it comes to dramatic reveals, it did not disappoint. Finally, we have closure to a number of key storylines, with the biggest one being the innocence of one Errol Mathis. It has been clear for a while that he did not kill Adelaide and now, the full truth has been revealed.

Beyond just that, another key revelation was made: Why Daniel Hegarty was so hesitant to dig back into the case at all.

Let’s just start off with this: It was a criminal informant in Ash tied to the sixty-two’s past who was responsible for the death of Adelaide. Hence, also why they apparently claimed they were protected. In a tense conversation with Daniel, Tony made it clear that this person was someone who had helped them put away other bad people — were they then useful? Kim Cardwell, meanwhile, was apparently responsible for ordering the attack on the vehicle that carried both Daniel and Ash.

Did Daniel know everything that was going on here? Hardly, and it seemed like he did genuinely think he was guilty on some level. However, his negligence in the case was still appalling, in particular when it comes to how he manipulated Patrick saying “I’ll knock you flat” for his recording. He was not recounting something with Errol and Adelaide; instead, he was merely quoting a cartoon, and Daniel used this to put Errol away. His motives here stem from a number of factors that have been documented through much of the series, but it remains sickening that he sentenced a man to prison with almost no real evidence, just because of assumptions, bias, and a story from Errol’s father.

Sure, Errol does end the finale a free man, but his mother Doris is dead. Meanwhile, June may not be able to do anything about what Daniel did in regards to Patrick, even if she knows it to be true.

What did you think about the events of the Criminal Record season 1 finale?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

