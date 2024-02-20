Criminal Record season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the season 1 finale today at Apple TV+, is there a chance that we see a Criminal Record season 2? Or, is the first season going to be it for the Peter Capaldi – Cush Jumbo series?

The first thing that we should note here is quite simple: The original intention. When the series was first picked up, it was designed to have a beginning, middle, and end. What you have seen with the story of Errol Mathis this winter has been intricately planned so that there will be closure.

Now that we’ve said all of this, is there still that tiny chance that we see something more? Well, throughout the promotional tour for the series we’ve heard that it is theoretically possible, but we know that there are some boxes that will need to be checked off in order for that to happen. The viewership needs to be strong enough to justify it and beyond that, there has to be interest from the creative team alongside the lines.

What we do know about British dramas like this is that they are not the sort to rush anything along and with that, a certain amount of patience is going to be required here. Our sentiment is that over the next few months, we will have a chance to hear something more regarding the future. We know that the viewership for the first season has at least been solid, but the challenge with doing more here would be finding a case that is anywhere near as personal as this one for Daniel Hegarty and June Lenker, one that is tied so much to the past of the former. We’re not sure that this is possible.

