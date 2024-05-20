When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 8: Who hired Clayton?

As you get yourselves prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 8 on Hallmark Channel next week, there is a mystery to solve. After all, who hired Clayton Pike? It seems as though there was a setup at the heart of what happened to Lucas at the end of last season, and there is a real push to get answers.

Unfortunately, at this point it feels like there’s only one real way to get answers, and that is convincing Pike to hand them over. Is he going to be that willing to do this? Go ahead and file that under “it remains to be seen.”

In the promo for what lies ahead this weekend, you can see Pike pressed to hand over some more information about who hired him. There is a reason, after all, why Rosemary has been in pursuit of the truth for a good while — she realized that something was wrong! We’re just in a spot now where we are starting to get closer to it, but nothing remains set in stone.

Based on how long the writers haven taken to get us to this point, though, we’re of the belief that they won’t hurry anything along the rest of the way. Don’t be shocked if we are stuck waiting until either the finale or close to it to figure out the truth and from there, we’ll just have to wait and see what is done as a result.

Unfortunately, the crummy thing in regards to Lucas is that all the digging into this is making it exceptionally harder for him to focus on some of what it is he really wants to do — namely, try to pave the way for a better financial future with the resort.

