When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 8 spoilers: Saving Tom?

Based on what we know at present entering When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 8 over on Hallmark Channel, one thing feels clear — this is a story in “Brother’s Keeper” that will feel especially like a direct continuation of what you see tonight.

After all, the return of Tom Thorton is not just a one-episode gig. The character will continue to play a role moving forward into next week; meanwhile, you are also going to see potentially some closure between Joseph and his brother Jacob. That is actually a storyline that has been going on for a few weeks now.

Want to get more news? Then check out the full When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 8 synopsis below:

Elizabeth and Nathan help Tom out of a tight situation; the town comes together after a setback; Joseph heals an old rift; Gowen councils Lucas.

At the end of the day, we can make a few guesses as to where the story will be going with Elizabeth and Nathan — it is hard not to! What matters along the way here is honestly the two just continuing to allow their relationship to blossom and move into a positive direction. This is not something that needs to be rushed. As a matter of fact, we’d be surprised if it is! We tend to think for now that the most important thing is that the writers continue to take their time building up their friendship.

Come the finale, that’s where we could perhaps see some sort of milestone happen for the two — and we honestly hope that at some point before that, there’s also a chance for a little more closure for Lucas. This guy have gone through it as of late!

