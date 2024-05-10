When Calls the Heart renewed for season 12 at Hallmark Channel

While it may not be a shock to learn that When Calls the Heart season 12 is happening at Hallmark Channel, it’s worth celebrating!

Today, the folks over at the network officially confirmed that there will be a twelfth installment of the landmark series starring Erin Krakow. We are not going to sit here and say that this is all that much of a shock for many reasons, with the biggest one being that the ratings remained solid — beyond just that, there was likely a push to get something done in time for filming to start up in July (the series’ typical window).

In a statement (per TVLine), Hallmark programming executive vice president Lisa Hamilton Daly had the following to say:

“When Calls the Heart continues to exceed our expectations and the number of fans and viewers continue to grow every year … Bringing Season 12 to life is a huge milestone and is a true testament to the cast and crew’s hard work and dedication throughout the last decade. We cannot wait for Hope Valley’s next chapter full of exciting characters and storytelling!”

It remains to be seen whether or not season 12 will be the final one, but there’s no real indication the show is heading in that direction. Truthfully, we are in a situation at this point where this is a world that could easily go on for several more years, and there is not all that much to worry about here at all when it comes to the story. If the ratings are good and Erin Krakow and the rest of the cast want to keep things moving forward, there’s nothing that is stopping them!

For now, remember that we still have more than half of When Calls the Heart season 11 to enjoy.

