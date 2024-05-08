When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6: Elizabeth & Nathan talk

Want to see a new sneak peek from When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6 on Hallmark Channel this weekend? Well, this one is for you Nathan & Elizabeth fans…

On this past episode of the series, Erin Krakow’s character made it clear that there is absolutely something there between the two of them. However, they are each also taking their time with it — nobody seems eager to try to speed into something more.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new scene from Sunday’s “Believe” that has some subtle flirtation to it — Nathan offers to carry Elizabeth’s books, and the two have a conversation about the state of things at the schoolhouse. One of the issues that comes with Lucas’ potential plan to help Hope Valley is that it would come with more potential regulations insofar as teachings go. However, Lucas claims that it’s all just a technicality and won’t impact that she is actually able to do at her job. Nathan, however, has more reservations.

Do we think that Lucas is out to lie to his ex-fiancee? Hardly, but he can be at times a bit idealistic with what he thinks and believes. Someone could be lying to him, or at the very least, not everything could end up going according to plan. That is something that Elizabeth should be aware of, and on some level, she probably is.

No matter what happens with her, she is certainly going to have a Mountie in her corner! He makes it clear to her that so many people in Hope Valley are absolutely fond of her; also, we get countless reminders from her students that she is great at her job. It is hard to imagine that anything will be changing there.

