When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6: Thomas Higgins…

As we get prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6, what more can we say based on the promo? Well a familiar face is back … though it’s not one that a lot of people will be excited to see.

How much of a major thorn in Elizabeth’s side is Thomas Higgins going to be? Well, for the moment, it appears as though he’s going to be a pretty significant problem. If Hope Valley does end up merging communities, it means that the schoolhouse is going to become less independent. That means more regulation and less problems — and Higgins may have an ax to grind.

If there is one thing that certainly is becoming a major theme of this season, it is nostalgia. The producers at this point have zero issue commemorating what came before and honestly, we’re not mad about it. Of course, we say that assuming that everything works out for Elizabeth here, and we feel confident that it will.

While a lot of the promo was about Thomas’ return, there is actually another story we are more curious about at this point: The Lucas mystery. It is pretty clear that Chris McNally’s character is starting to have some visions about what really happened to him. Is the foundation getting laid for us to get answers? Absolutely, it feels that way, but we’re not altogether there just yet. The worst-case scenario here is that Lucas actually figures it out himself, but decides to go rogue and by virtue of that, only gets himself in greater trouble because of it. We understand him not wanting other people involved, but over the years, When Calls the Heart has proven that everything is often better here when the community bands together.

