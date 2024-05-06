When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 5: Elizabeth, Nathan’s talk

Are Elizabeth and Nathan “more than friends” on When Calls the Heart season 11? That is a question that episode 5 looked to answer.

In the promo, we did get a small tease for what lies ahead, but it took us watching the whole episode to figure out further what was going on with the two of them. For starters, Nathan mistook a conversation between Erin Krakow’s character and Lucas as something that it wasn’t. That caused him to get a little moody (understandable), but Lucas was able to clear that up shortly after the fact. Elizabeth and Lucas are very much on good terms, for the record, and he wants nothing more than to see her be happy “with both feet.”

In getting back to the teacher and the Mountie again for a moment, it’s obvious that they could be more than friends in due time. However, we’ve said this multiple times already: The producers aren’t going to rush anything along between the two of them! Why in the world would they? It would feel a little unrealistic to have Elizabeth move on too fast, and this is a show that slow-burns almost everything under the sun.

Ultimately, we did get a chance to see a direct resolution to the Nathan / Elizabeth conversation at the end of the night. “Friends don’t look at friends this way.” That was the answer she gave, and that was it. Like we said, this is a slow burn. Consider this a nice little tease, and a perfect setup for some other treats that the show could deliver later on!

We’ve said it before and we do think it’s worth repeating: We want Lucas to find true love, as well — everyone deserves it in Hope Valley.

