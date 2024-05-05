When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6 spoilers: Lucas’ issue

By the end of next week’s When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6 on Hallmark Channel, we’ll be at the halfway point. How did we get here so fast?

Luckily, don’t even think for a second that the action is about to slow down, as we are going to get a batch of episodes moving forward that are increasingly important with each passing week. Just think about what Lucas is trying to do in particular! He remains someone out to try and help Hope Valley in whatever way he possibly can, but doing that is obviously so much easier said than done.

To get a few more details now about what all is coming, be sure to check out the full When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6 synopsis below:

Elizabeth confronts an imposing figure from her past; Rosemary helps Lee navigate a new leadership role; Lucas struggles to find bidders for his resort project.

What is it with this season and people from the past? Well, we tend to think it’s a situation here where in order to move forward, sometimes you have to look back, even if it can be difficult to do that. With Lee, you at least see a story about him moving forward.

As for the Lucas story, the best way that we’d describe it in general is rather simple: Being a Governor is hard! Also, he’s not someone who came into the job with just a ton of political experience, at least in this vein. There were going to be some growing pains and and now, he’s in a spot where he just needs to figure out how he wants to adapt to them. We think he’s going to figure it out in time.

Related – Get some more news on the end of When Calls the Heart this season, including a big cliffhanger

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6 on Hallmark Channel next week?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







