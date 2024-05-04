When Calls the Heart season 11 finale spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead?

It is true that we’re going to be waiting a good while in order to see the When Calls the Heart season 11 finale over on Hallmark. No surprise there! The same goes for the idea that there is going to be some sort of cliffhanger at the tail end of it.

In The Christophers Blog, this very idea is confirmed by executive producer Brian Bird, who noted that there is something exciting coming our way at the end of the season:

“The power of closure on some stories that we’ve set up, even in way earlier seasons, comes to resolution in season 11. I’m not going to deny that we have another cliffhanger coming…We know that to sustain [fans’] hunger for the show, we’ve got to leave them wanting more. We’ve got a beautiful, very interesting cliffhanger coming at the end of season 11, but I think closure on some powerful things is important in this season. Some of the cast have talked about new beginnings as the theme of season 11. That is true. There are new beginnings that we’ve even talked about a little bit today, but there’s also some powerful closure.”

Of course, what makes the idea of this cliffhanger both interesting and also complicated is that at the time of this writing, there is no official renewal for a season 12. We do remain hopeful that you’ll have a chance to see more coming up down the road, and the producers likely came up with this story with that in mind.

We hope than When Calls the Heart does not end anytime soon but whenever it does, there should hopefully be enough time for a proper ending without any cliffhanger at all. After all, we don’t imagine that anyone wants to be left hanging for an extremely long period of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart now, including more of what’s ahead this weekend

What do you most want to see moving into the When Calls the Heart season 11 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







