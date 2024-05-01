When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 5 video: Anna returns!

Just in case you were hoping to get even more nostalgia on When Calls the Heart season 11, we’ve got it now courtesy of Anna.

This week, the folks at Hallmark Channel released another sneak preview for what lies ahead, and it is one featuring the aforementioned character making a return visit to Hope Valley from Teacher’s College. She started off this series in the very beginning as a student, and now, she gets to pay everything forward to the rest of the town! She will be working under Elizabeth in the next little while, presumably as a part of her studies.

Personally, we just think that Anna’s character, perhaps more than anyone, serves as a great barometer for the passage of time in Hope Valley. This is someone who was so young at the start of the series, and look at her now! It is also another reminder of the sort of impact Elizabeth has had on some of her students.

For Erin Krakow’s character in particular, we do think it’s quite nice at the moment that she has this blast from the past — it is certainly a more pleasant one than what we’re seeing from Lucas! The return of Jeanette has already sent shockwaves into his life, as he has been forced to confront a part of his past he tried to forget. It is still unclear why he did not tell Elizabeth about his history with her, though that may be something that becomes a little bit more clear in the coming weeks. We are still, after all, fairly early on in the season.

For now, let’s just say that there’s a mixture of emotions coming in this episode, and we are excited to ultimately see what that means.

