When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 5: About Lucas’ secret

As you prepare to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 5 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, it is fair to have questions about Lucas.

After all, consider what we’ve learned already! As it turns out, Elizabeth was not the first fiancée that Chris McNally’s character has had in the past, as he was engaged previously to Jeanette, a character we still barely know. This is a someone who clearly has a complicated past and in due time, we anticipate that more on that will start to become clear.

So why did Lucas keep this past engagement a secret? Did he want Jeanette to leave because he didn’t want reminders in the past? It seems that way, based largely on what McNally himself said to TV Insider:

“… Lucas knows Jeanette well and does not trust her and I don’t think he fully believes her reasoning for being in Hope Valley … There’s definitely the fact that he is reminded of the life he used to lead in the past, and he’s made great efforts to change his ways and has made quite a bit of progress. And so this blast from the past is inconvenient at best for him.”

Is the truth going to come out eventually?

We do tend to think so. There is a reasonably good chance that we’re going to hear at least some of it from Lucas himself unprompted, and we would not be surprised at the same time if Elizabeth asks for more information, as well. She is right to feel hurt by the idea that he was going to marry her without any of this coming to light — he may not have meant anything malicious by it, but at the same time, he needed to trust that she would be okay with his past.

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 5 for Lucas?

