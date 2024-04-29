When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 5 video: Nathan’s request

This weekend will bring us When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 5 and with that, a question of huge importance. What are Nathan and Elizabeth really? Are they just friends — or, are they about to become something more?

At this point, we certainly understand if Kevin McGarry’s character is desperate for some clarity. His feelings for her are pretty well-documented in the past, and we do think that they are still there. However, he is trying his best to be respectful based on where things stand. Given that Lucas and Elizabeth recently broke off their engagement, the last thing that he wants is to look uncaring to what happened. There is a lot of important conversations that need to be had.

With all of this in mind, we’re not surprised that Nathan is asking in the promo (watch here) if the two are just friends, or potentially something more. The signs are there — he’s not asking her to get engaged or make a commitment. Instead, he is just trying to figure out if he’s okay to have any feelings at all.

As for what else is coming within this episode, the promo indicates that Elizabeth will still be having some important conversations about Lucas’ previous engagement to Jeanette, something that was never disclosed to her last season. Why not talk about it? We know that whatever happened was enough to make him desperate to move forward as opposed to looking back.

Did he have his heart broken? Were they involved in something that they shouldn’t we? Our feeling is that in due time, we will be getting answers … but we don’t think that Jeanette is going to be one of those characters who disappears immediately. She will have some sort of role to play.

