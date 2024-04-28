When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 5: Elizabeth, Nathan’s talk

Next week on When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 5, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Stronger Together.” Does that imply some fun and powerful stuff? We tend to think so, but we also imagine that there are going to be a few challenges at the same time.

After all, think about the spot that Hope Valley is in right now. They are trying to figure out a stable path to their financial future, and we know that a huge part of this is going to be tied to a resort. However, at the same time there’s also a lot that is going to be tied into conflicts with both the government and other places. (Remember that this is a big part of the Lucas storyline this season.)

Below, you can check out the full When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 5 synopsis with a few more details about what’s ahead:

Hickam and Lee clash with the mayor of Benson Hills, while Gowen suggests a solution with huge implications for the town; Elizabeth and Nathan clear up a misunderstanding.

While the Elizabeth – Nathan “misunderstanding” may not necessarily be the top story entering the episode, it’s certainly going to be one that matters a great deal long-term. We are talking here about a relationship that seems to be building towards a romance down the road. We don’t get the impression that the writers and/or anyone in the story wants to rush it along. Yet, at the same time we know where exactly the story is going, and that is something that we don’t want to forget about or ignore in any shape or form.

Of course, whether or not we get there before a potential season 12 remains to be seen…

